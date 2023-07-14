(CNN) — A 9-month-old baby in Florida died after his teenage mother allegedly put fentanyl in his bottle before putting him down for a nap, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

Deputies were called Monday to a home in the Callahan area about a baby who was not breathing and had no pulse, Leeper said at a news conference Wednesday. Deputies tried to revive the baby until firefighters took him to a Jacksonville hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Leeper said.