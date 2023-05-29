Shanghai records its highest May temperature in more than 100 years

A woman wearing sun protective clothing commutes on a bicycle amid hot weather in Shanghai on Monday.

 Stringer/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Chinese city of Shanghai recorded its highest May temperature in more than 100 years on Monday, hitting a record 36.1 degrees Celsius (nearly 97 degrees Fahrenheit).

The previous record of 35.7 degrees Celsius (96.3 degrees Fahrenheit) was first recorded in May 1876 and has been reached just three other times since including 1903, 1915 and 2018, state media reported.