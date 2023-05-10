As many of those wounded in a horrific mass shooting at a Texas outlet mall over the weekend are still being treated in hospitals, investigators have yet to pin down a motive for the attack.

Eight people were killed and at least seven others injured on Saturday when a 33-year-old gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets in a northern suburb of Dallas. Witnesses have described a gruesome scene with some victims riddled with atrocious gunshot wounds as bystanders rushed to perform first aid.

