CNN's Bill Weir walked the streets of Lahaina, Maui, after a devastating wildfire destroyed much of the historic town.

Lahaina, Hawaii (CNN) — As the boat approaches Lahaina, the sun is strong, the waves crest into whitecaps and on the shore, so much is black.

“Puamana is gone!” a crewmember shouts in shock, looking at one of the resort areas on Maui’s western coast that drew tourists to the area and is now wrecked by wildfire.