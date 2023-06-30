(CNN) — A commercial truck driver who caused a fiery six-vehicle crash in January in Arizona was “actively using the TikTok application” when he rear-ended two passenger vehicles, killing five, according to officials.

The driver, identified as Danny G. Tiner, collided with the vehicles in the early morning on January 12 in Chandler, according to the most recent report from the Arizona Department of Public Safety released Thursday. The 36-year-old failed to stop for traffic and wedged two passenger vehicles into a second commercial truck, which lurched forward and hit two other cars, according to an incident report released the day of the accident.