Section of northbound I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire underneath highway

Firefighters respond to the scene of a collapse of Interstate 95, after a vehicle caught fire on June 11, in Philadelphia.

 KYW

(CNN) — A section of northbound I-95 in Philadelphia has collapsed after a tanker truck caught fire underneath the highway, Philadelphia officials said Sunday morning.

“We did have a collapse of 95 on the northbound side, and the southbound side is compromised by heavy fire,” Derek Bowmer, battalion chief for the Philadelphia Fire Department, said during a news conference Sunday morning. “It looked like we had a lot of heat and heavy fire underneath the underpass.”