Section of major I-95 highway in Philadelphia that collapsed after tanker truck caught fire underneath could take months to repair, officials say

Firefighters respond to the scene of a collapse of Interstate 95, after a vehicle caught fire on June 11, in Philadelphia.

 KYW

(CNN) — A section of northbound I-95 in Philadelphia that collapsed after a tanker truck caught fire underneath the highway Sunday morning could take months to repair, snarling regional commutes and cutting off a major East Coast artery, Pennsylvania officials said.

The commercial tanker truck, which was carrying a petroleum-based product, is still trapped under the collapsed highway, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said at a Sunday afternoon news conference.

CNN’s Ross Levitt contributed to this report.