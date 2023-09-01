LABOR DAY WEEKEND CAPS OFF RECORD TRAVEL SEASON (9:30pET)
(CNN) — As an increasing number of passengers are acting out on crowded aircraft this summer, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has an admonition for passengers.

“If you’re onboard an airplane, do not get in the way of the flight crew,” he said Friday before boarding a flight at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. “We expect everybody to respect flight crews and their fellow passengers.”