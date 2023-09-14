Community members react after a police officer said a woman killed in a crash by another officer had "limited value"

(CNN) — A Seattle police officer is under investigation after his body-worn camera captured a phone conversation following the death of a woman who was fatally struck by a police car in which the officer is laughing and says the victim “had limited value,” according to the footage and a statement from the Seattle Police Department.

The officer, Daniel Auderer, was dispatched to a crash scene on January 23 after another officer hit and killed 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula in a crosswalk while responding to a call, according to police documents. Auderer, who is trained as a “drug recognition expert” was sent to see if the officer who struck Kandula was impaired, the documents said.

CNN’s Andi Babineau contributed to this report.