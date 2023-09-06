Hear from man who says escaped inmate broke into his home
(CNN) — About 200 law enforcement personnel are searching for escaped convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante in eastern Pennsylvania, hoping to “stress him” out of hiding as the manhunt Wednesday stretches into its seventh day, a US Marshals Service official said.

“This is a dangerous game of tactical hide and seek,” Robert Clark, supervisory deputy US marshal for Pennsylvania’s eastern district, told CNN’s Laura Coates Tuesday night. “And it takes time.”

