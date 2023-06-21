Searchers detected banging while scouring the Atlantic for a manned submersible now running out of oxygen

From left, Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush.

 Obtained by CNN

(CNN) — Banging sounds have been picked up from the Atlantic Ocean in the hunt for the submersible that went missing while touring Titanic wreckage with five people onboard, signaling “continued hope of survivors,” according to a US government memo, even as the craft’s oxygen dwindles.

As rescue efforts keep ramping up, the underwater sounds were detected Tuesday by sonar devices deployed to find the 21-foot vessel that lost contact Sunday. The banging first came every 30 minutes and was heard again four hours later, the internal government memo obtained by CNN states.

CNN’s Eric Levenson, Rob Frehse, Dave Alsup, Jacqueline Rose, Raja Razek, Laura Ly, Paula Newton, Artemis Moshtaghian, Celina Tebor, Gabe Cohen and Jose Lesh contributed to this report.