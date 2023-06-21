Search for Titanic submersible intensifies across vast area where banging sounds were detected

From left, Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush.

(CNN) — The massive operation to find a missing submersible with five people aboard intensified Wednesday, with faint hope emerging from more banging sounds picked up in a remote swath of the North Atlantic Ocean.

But, as the craft’s oxygen supply dwindles, the US Coast Guard said the multi-agency search has expanded to an area twice the size of Connecticut.

