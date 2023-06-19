Search for suspects still on in Juneteenth celebration mass shooting that left 1 dead and at least 22 hurt

(CNN) — Investigators are searching for suspects after a mass shooting Sunday at a Juneteenth celebration left one person dead and at least 22 others injured in suburban Chicago.

Gunfire broke out after midnight in a parking lot in Willowbrook, Illinois, as an “unknown number of suspects fired multiple rounds from multiple weapons into the crowd,” the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. No suspects were in custody Sunday afternoon, with information “very fluid” as investigators interviewed victims and reviewed cell phone and surveillance video, the agency said.

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch and Sam Fossum contributed to this report.