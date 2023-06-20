Search efforts grow as mission to rescue 5 aboard missing submersible races clock

Hamish Harding posted an image of the submersible to his social media accounts on Saturday.

 From Hamish Harding/Facebook

(CNN) — The multinational search efforts for a submersible with five people onboard that disappeared Sunday while diving to view the Titanic’s resting place grew Tuesday as more ships and aircraft joined the mission to find the mariners before their oxygen runs out.

A spokesperson for the US Navy said the military branch is sending subject matter experts and a “Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System” to help in the rescue mission for the commercial submersible, which disappeared Sunday morning and as of Tuesday night, had just over 30 hours of oxygen left.

