Search and rescue efforts end at the site of the Iowa apartment building collapse after remains of 3 victims are recovered from the rubble, Davenport officials say

Search and rescue efforts continue on June 4, 2023 at a six-story apartment building nearly a week after a section of the building collapsed in Davenport, Iowa.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

(CNN) — The search and rescue operation at a partially collapsed six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa officially ended Monday after the remains of three people were recovered, officials said.

The decision to end the search and rescue followed crews determining that the building was clear of any other victims after the three sole victims were found. Amid the rubble, the remains of Daniel Prien, 60, were found early Monday, and those of Ryan Hitchcock, 51, found Sunday, Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel said Monday. Two victims had been unaccounted for, a city official said the prior day.

