Scotland’s ex-leader Nicola Sturgeon released without charge after arrest in party finance probe

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon answers questions from the floor after delivering a speech to the RSA Fellowship in her final public event as Scottish First Minister, at RSA House, central London, reflecting on her time in office and leadership lessons learned through an era of unprecedented challenge and change.

 Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images/Getty Images

(CNN) — Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been released without a charge after she was arrested by police earlier Sunday, as part of an investigation into financial misconduct by the Scottish National Party (SNP), according to UK’s PA Media.

“A 52-year-old woman who was arrested earlier today, Sunday, 11 June, 2023, as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge pending further investigation,” Police Scotland said in an updated statement Sunday.