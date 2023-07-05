London (CNN) — Scotland is celebrating the recent coronation of British monarch King Charles III with a day of festivities in the nation’s capital, Edinburgh, Wednesday. A service of thanksgiving, which sees the monarch presented with the Scottish crown jewels, is underway in St. Giles’ Cathedral.

Known as the “Honours of Scotland,” the Scottish regalia are Britain’s oldest crown jewels. Parts of the Honours date back to around the early 16th century. The sword, however, is a recent commission. “The Elizabeth Sword” – named after the late Queen Elizabeth II – will be the new sword of state, replacing a sword given to James IV by Pope Julius in 1507, due to its fragility, according to the Scottish government.