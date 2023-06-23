Scot Peterson defense rests without calling former officer to stand, closing arguments scheduled for Monday

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson, left, sits with his defense attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, on June 23, 2023.

 Pool

(CNN) — The defense rested Friday in the trial of former Parkland, Florida, school resource officer Scot Peterson without calling him to the stand. Closing arguments are scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Monday.

Peterson is charged with eleven counts, including seven of child neglect and three of culpable negligence for his alleged inaction to stop the gunman in a building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.