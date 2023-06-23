(CNN) — Scot Peterson did his best to protect students during a chaotic and confusing shooting in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, his attorney said as the former school resource officer’s defense continued Friday in Florida.

Peterson, 60, has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts, including seven of child neglect and three of culpable negligence, for his alleged inaction to stop the gunman at the campus in Parkland.