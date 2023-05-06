One of the great rewards for any scientist or researcher is the joy of unexpected discovery.

It's the kind of feeling Joseph Botting experienced when he found a piece of rock in 2013 "which had things with tentacles" within it at a quarry in Wales.

Like what you've read? Oh, but there's more. Sign up here to receive in your inbox the next edition of Wonder Theory, brought to you by CNN Space and Science writers Ashley Strickland and Katie Hunt. They find wonder in planets beyond our solar system and discoveries from the ancient world.