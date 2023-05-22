(CNN) — At least 20 people have been killed and several others injured in a “horrific” school dormitory fire in the South American country of Guyana, officials said on Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we bring to you a heart-wrenching update on the fire at the dormitory at the Mahdia Secondary school” in central Guyana, a Department of Public Information statement said. “We have lost many beautiful souls in that fire. The death toll currently stands at 20, while several others received injuries.”