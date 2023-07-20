CA: COMIC CON BEGINS WITHOUT MAJOR STUDIOS, STAR POWER
(CNN) — The time has come for the comic book-loving, cosplay-clad San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) attendees to flock to sunny southern California for the 2023 convention – but this year is looking just a tad different.

The con comes as Hollywood is at a standstill with the industry’s unionized actors and writers on strike after negotiations with the major studios and streamers on new contracts fell apart.