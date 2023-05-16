(CNN) — Author Salman Rushdie warned that freedom of expression is at risk in a rare public speech since he survived a stabbing attack last year.

“We live in a moment, I think, at which freedom of expression, freedom to publish, has not in my lifetime been under such threat in the countries of the West,” he said in a video message at The British Book Awards on Monday. “Obviously, there are parts of the world where censorship has been prevalent for a long time. Quite a lot of the world: Russia, China, in some ways, India as well. But in the countries of the West, until recently, there was a fair measure of freedom in the area of publishing.”