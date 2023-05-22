(CNN) — Fossils of an unusual saber-toothed predator that lived during the worst mass extinction event on Earth are revealing how unstable things were for animals during “the Great Dying.”

A series of supervolcanoes in Eurasia erupted 250 million years ago at the end of the Permian era, expelling greenhouse gases and causing catastrophic climate change. The planet warmed and oxygen decreased in the oceans and atmosphere — and about 90% of life on Earth disappeared, setting the stage for dinosaurs to appear and rule the planet until their own extinction 66 million years ago.