Videos appear to show Ukrainian sea drone attacking Russian warship
Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) — Ukraine said it had carried out a brazen sea drone attack on a major naval base in Russia, as dramatic footage showed a damaged Russian warship listing heavily in the Black Sea on Friday.

Social media images showed the vessel, an amphibious Russian landing ship, tilting badly and sitting very low in the water as it was being towed near the base at Novorossiysk, Russia’s largest port.