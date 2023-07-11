(CNN) — A Russian submarine commander was shot to death in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar on Monday, the apparent details of which were revealed by Ukrainian intelligence that stopped short of claiming responsibility for the shooting.

Stanislav Rzhitsky was killed earlier this week by an “unknown person,” Russian state news agency TASS reported, adding that “the motive for the crime is being investigated.”

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand, Katie Bo Lillis and Radina Gigova contributed reporting.