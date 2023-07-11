(CNN) — A Russian submarine commander shot to death while jogging on Monday may have been targeted by an assailant tracking him on a popular running app, according to Russian media.

Stanislav Rzhitsky was killed earlier this week in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar by an “unknown person,” state news agency TASS reported, adding that “the motive for the crime is being investigated.”

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand, Katie Bo Lillis, Radina Gigova, Allegra Goodwin and Tim Lister contributed reporting.