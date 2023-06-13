(CNN) — Russian and Ukrainian forces are reporting intense fighting along the border of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and southern Zaporizhzhia regions as Kyiv’s military attempts to break through the front lines and recapture territory in an ongoing counteroffensive.

The new reports came as Russian missiles attacked the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih early Tuesday, killing at least six people and injuring 25, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih city military administration.

