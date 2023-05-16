Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) — Kyiv was targeted by an exceptionally dense attack of Russian drones, cruise missiles and possibly ballistic missiles early Tuesday in the eighth assault on the Ukrainian capital this month, a senior city military official said.

The Russian aerial assault from multiple directions was “exceptional in its density, with the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest time possible,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said in a Telegram post.