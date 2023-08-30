'We're not going to make stupid mistakes': Fmr. Ukraine defense minister responds to counteroffensive criticism
(CNN) — Russia has seen the biggest drone assault on its territory since it launched its war on Ukraine while Moscow killed two men in a near-simultaneous bombardment on Kyiv, as the aerial intensity of the conflict ratcheted up.

Six Russian regions including Moscow came under attack early Wednesday, while in the city of Pskov, near the Estonian border, several transport planes were reportedly damaged when drones targeted an airport.

CNN’s Aruzhan Zeinulla contributed reporting