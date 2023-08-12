Retired Maj. Gen. James 'Spider' Marks explains why Ukraine is targeting the Kerch bridge, the only land connection between Ukraine and Crimea, and why its so important to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(CNN) — Russian officials say multiple missiles were shot down over the crucial bridge connecting the annexed Crimea to the mainland on Saturday, the latest in a series of apparent Ukrainian attacks in the region.

The bridge is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s pet projects and has frequently been targeted as a hated symbol of occupation.