Russia Ukraine War Nuclear

Galyna Tolstolutska, head of the department of radiation damage and radiation materials science of the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, shows damage to her department May 18 in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

(CNN) — The war in Ukraine has brought an enormous human toll: Thousands of civilians have been killed, millions have been forced to flee overseas, it has destroyed homes, schools and hospitals. But beyond the immediate, visceral impacts, the conflict is also causing a climate disaster at a time when the world is already struggling to meet climate goals, according to a new report.

A team of carbon accounting experts has evaluated the climate impact of the first year of the conflict, which started in February 2022.