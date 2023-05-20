Russia’s Wagner group claims to have captured Bakhmut but Ukraine says it still controls a part of it

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut on Monday.

 Libkos/AP

(CNN) — The chief of the Russian private military group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed Saturday that his forces have taken complete control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut after months of brutal fighting.

“The operation to capture Bakhmut lasted 224 days,” he said in a video posted to Telegram, seeking to claim a final victory for the city.