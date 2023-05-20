Russia’s Wagner claims to have captured Bakhmut but Ukraine says it still controls a part of it

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut on Monday.

 Libkos/AP

(CNN) — The chief of the Russia’s mercenary Wagner group said Saturday that his forces have taken complete control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut after months of brutal fighting, but Kyiv’s military said fighting continues.

“The operation to capture Bakhmut lasted 224 days,” , Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video posted to Telegram, seeking to claim a final victory in the city.