Russia’s FSB opens criminal case against Wagner boss, accusing him of calling for ‘armed rebellion’

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin furthered his dispute with Russian military leaders on June 23.

 AP

(CNN) — Russia’s domestic intelligence service has opened a criminal case against Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of private military group Wagner, after he appeared to cross a red line with the Kremlin on Friday when he vowed to retaliate against the country’s military leadership for what he described as strikes launched against his forces.

The open confrontation was sparked by a series of Telegram posts on Friday, where Prigozhin accused Russian forces of striking a Wagner military camp. “A huge amount of our fighters were killed,” he said, in a radical escalation of a longstanding feud with Russia’s military leaders.

CNN’s Anna Chernova and Lindsay Isaac contributed to this report.