(CNN) — Ukraine has claimed it still controls parts of Bakhmut after Russian forces said they had finally captured the besieged eastern city.

The conflicting claims follow a months-long slog in the city where Russian soldiers have had to grind for every inch of territory.

CNN’s Darya Tarasova,

Sugam Pokharel

, Thom Poole, Olga Voitovych and Jo Shelley contributed reporting.