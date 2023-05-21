(CNN) — Moscow and Beijing lashed out against the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, where leaders of major democracies pledged new measures targeting Russia and spoke in one voice on their growing concerns over China.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday slammed the G7 for indulging in their “own greatness” with an agenda that aimed to “deter” Russia and China.

CNN’s Sugam Pokharel and Darya Tarasova in London, Shawn Deng in Toronto, Alex Stambaugh in Hong Kong and Betsy Klein in Washington contributed to this report.