'I absolutely refute': Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault
(CNN) — Russell Brand is defending himself against what he described as “very serious criminal allegations” related to his past.

In a video shared on social media Friday, the actor, comedian and author preemptively denied claims he said he received in a “letter and an email” from “mainstream media TV company” and “newspaper.” Brand did not identify the organizations by name, but said the communications listed “a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks.”