NY: WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER APPARENT SHARK ATTACK
(CNN) — Parks officials say Rockaway Beach Park is closed to swimming and surfing Tuesday, one day after a woman was hospitalized after suffering an apparent shark bite near the beach in Queens, New York.

“As a safety precaution, Rockaway Beach will be closed to swimming & surfing today, August 8, due to recent shark activity,” said NYC Parks on verified social media.

CNN’s Jessica Xing and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.