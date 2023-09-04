Drone video shows vehicles stranded and stuck at Burning Man
Video play button

(CNN) — Roads out of the Burning Man festival may reopen Monday for the tens of thousands of people trapped for a third day in the Nevada desert after heavy rains covered the grounds with ankle-deep mud too thick to drive on and forced organizers to impose shelter-in-place orders.

Roads leading in and out of the Black Rock Desert event grounds were closed Saturday and attendees were told to conserve food, water and fuel after the deluge made it “virtually impossible” for vehicles to drive on the surface, authorities said.

CNN’s Emma Tiucker, Camila Bernal, Andy Rose, Michelle Watson and Angela Fritz contributed to this report.