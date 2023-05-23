Riots break out in Cardiff after teenage boys die in road incident

(CNN) — South Wales Police have referred themselves to a police watchdog in the wake of a road incident on Monday that killed two teenage boys and sparked violent protests in the Welsh capital of Cardiff.

Riots erupted in the Ely area of the Welsh capital, with protesters reportedly accusing police of involvement in the crash. Vehicles were set on fire and several officers injured, a statement from South Wales Police said.