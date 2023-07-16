(CNN) — The Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III is expected to become the president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition on Sunday, taking the helm from outgoing civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

The official transfer of leadership is set to take place Sunday, with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, at 2 p.m. CT during an event at the organization’s 57th annual conference, a release from Rainbow PUSH Coalition said.

