The Maui fires destroyed their homes. This woman took in 5 families under one roof
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (CNN) — The long recovery process from the Maui wildfires that killed at least 93 people was underway Sunday as some residents returned to Lahaina and many struggled to find a place to stay.

“We’re short on housing here,” Mike Cicchino told CNN. His family is staying in Kihei after the fire encroaching on his Lahaina home forced him to take refuge along the seawall for 12 hours. “We just went through a nightmare, and we’re about to go through another nightmare trying to, basically, not stay homeless.”

