Residents evacuated as homes slide down Los Angeles County hillside following ‘significant land movement’

(CNN) — A dozen homes have been evacuated in Rolling Hills Estates, California, after the ground shifted, causing extensive damage, city and Los Angeles County officials said.

Twelve homes were red-tagged as of Monday night, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Twitter, noting 10 were “actively moving.” Sixteen residents had been displaced, and the fire department is monitoring another 16.