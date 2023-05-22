(CNN) — About 155 resident physicians went on strike Monday at a New York hospital once called “the epicenter of the epicenter” of the nation’s coronavirus pandemic, according to the residents’ union.

The resident physicians at Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens don’t receive the same pay and benefits as their non-union counterparts working at other hospitals, according to Sunyata Altenor, the communications director for the Committee of Interns and Residents union.

