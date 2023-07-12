Rescues still underway in flood-ravaged Vermont as New England braces for more rain

(CNN) — As rescues continue and Vermont begins what could be a yearslong recovery process from the devastating flooding that hit the Northeast this week, another round of rainfall is headed for the region – and it could bring more flash floods.

Swift water teams are still actively rescuing people who are trapped in their homes due to the rising waters from the Lamoille River, Jennifer Morrison, Vermont’s commissioner of public safety, said on CNN News Central Wednesday. Officials have performed more than 100 evacuations and 200 rescues so far. Morrison called the situation an “absolute crisis.”

