Marrakech (CNN) — Rescuers in Morocco are battling to find survivors from Friday’s powerful earthquake, with more than 2,000 people killed and remote villages near the epicenter left in ruins.

Terrified Moroccans spent a second night in the streets, too afraid to return to their homes. Three days of mourning are underway following the country’s deadliest earthquake in decades.