Rescuers free dozens trapped on one of world’s highest cable car systems

Views from the Teleferico in Quito, Ecuador, on March 1, 2020.

 Loop Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

(CNN) — Dozens of people trapped in gondolas on one of the world’s highest cable car systems in Ecuador have been rescued, according to a statement from government officials Friday.

Firefighters were alerted around 4 p.m. local time Thursday of a technical failure that affected the Quito Cable Car, with at least 70 people trapped, the Quito municipality said in a statement. They launched a rescue effort in the highlands soon after.