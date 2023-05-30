Rescuers face a ‘no-win’ situation: Enter a building on the verge of collapse to find missing residents or let the apartments get demolished

(CNN) — At any moment, the remains of a six-story apartment building in Iowa could come crashing down. The only question is if someone else might be inside.

Davenport city officials now face the grueling decision of whether to send rescuers into the partially collapsed building to look for those still unaccounted for – or demolish the rest of the building before anyone else gets hurt.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe, Raja Razek, Kelly McCleary and Taliah Miller contributed to this report.