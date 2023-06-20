Rescuers are racing the clock in search for a manned submersible lost while touring Titanic wreckage

Hamish Harding posted an image of the submersible to his social media accounts on Saturday.

 From Hamish Harding/Facebook

(CNN) — Crews searching for a missing submersible that lost contact while touring the wreckage of the Titanic with five people aboard are keeping a nervous eye on the craft’s dwindling oxygen supply as they navigate choppy, remote waters in low visibility.

The Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Air Force are deploying more aircraft and vessels to aid in the search for the 21-foot vessel, which began its descent Sunday morning – and has just four days of emergency capability.

